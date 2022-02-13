NIN portal has been fully restored, NIMC informs Nigerians

The statement said the portal, which went down a few days ago, was due to maintenance by one of the commission’s network service providers of its infrastructure.

“Customers and Service providers can now take full advantage of the two verification platforms – Tokenisation and NVS – which are both effective for verification and authentication of the National Identification Number.

“NIMC extends its profound gratitude to the general public and partners for their support during the NVS downtime and use of the tokenisation platform,” it said.