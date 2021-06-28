NIMC registers 57.3m Nigerians

Mr Aliyu Aziz, the Director-General, NIMC, said this at a workshop to co-create a Roadmap for digital registration system as part of the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (CRVS) in Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

Aziz said that strong national identity system was vital to building viable economy and nation.

He called for intensive birth registrations by all in the country aimed at providing legal identity for all by 2030 in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

"Birth registration will engender financial inclusion and improvement of welfare.

"Foundational identity is very important for National Planning," he said.

The NIMC boss, who reiterated the imperatives of birth registrations, affirmed the determination of the commission to collaborate with National Population Commission (NPC) in the actualisation of legal identification agenda.

Dr Yemi Kale, the Statistician General, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), lauded National Population Commission (NPC) for its effort in transiting the country from manual to digital birth registrations.

Kale, represented by Mr Abolade Sunarjudeen, said that a partnership with population commission was key to reliable population data.

The statistician general, however, called for increased awareness and sensitisation on the importance of birth registration in the country.

Mr Usman Baba, the Inspector General of Police, described Civil Registrations and Vital Statistics (CRVS) as roadmap to developmental plan initiative.

Baba, represented by ACP Usman Mogaji, said that the exercise was in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17 for statistical building of countries.

The IGP, who decried the citizens' nonchalance to issues of birth registrations, said it was capable of impeding national development.

He, however, assured of the Nigerian Police's commitment to the fight against crime using available data from birth registration.

"In wake of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, Nigerian police welcome the initiative with assurance of being active partners in fighting crime and accessing data."

Mr Muhammed Babandede, the Comptroller General of Immigration Service (NIS), described CRVS as a critical component in acquisition of passports.

Babandede, represented by Mrs Bimbola Ojo, Asst. Comptroller of Immigration, who commended National Population Commission for such giant leap, pledged the support of the NIS.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS), according to the United Nations is continuous, permanent, compulsory and universal recording by registration of the occurrence.