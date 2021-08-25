NiMet says there will be 3-day flash flood across the nation.

According to the agency, moderate to heavy rainfall which can lead to flash floods is expected to commence from Tuesday to Thursday.

“It could affect states such as, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger and FCT.

“Others include Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia and River States,” it said.

Consequently, NiMet advises that slim chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges could be more pronounced and as a result, there is an increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes.

The agency has also cautioned the public to take heed and avoid damages from rain-related hazards occasioned by the predicted flash flood.