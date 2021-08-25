RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NiMet says there will be 3-day flash flood across the nation

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of flash flood occurrences across the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

NiMet says there will be 3-day flash flood across the nation.
NiMet says there will be 3-day flash flood across the nation.

NiMet in a statement by its General Manager of Public Relations, Mr Muntari Ibrahim, warned of slim chances of flash floods across 34 states in the federation in the next three days.

Recommended articles

According to the agency, moderate to heavy rainfall which can lead to flash floods is expected to commence from Tuesday to Thursday.

“It could affect states such as, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger and FCT.

“Others include Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia and River States,” it said.

Consequently, NiMet advises that slim chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges could be more pronounced and as a result, there is an increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes.

The agency has also cautioned the public to take heed and avoid damages from rain-related hazards occasioned by the predicted flash flood.

NiMet further advised Nigerians not to treat the current update with kid gloves as the previous three-day forecast issued towards the end of last month was 100 per cent accurate with disheartening tales of lives and property affected significantly.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

36 feared killed in fresh Plateau attack

FG assumes Shekau is dead based on Boko Haram's report

PDP says invasion of NDA by terrorists is further proof of Buhari's cluelessness

NiMet says there will be 3-day flash flood across the nation

Withdraw suit against striking doctors, NMA urges FG

Cuba develops 5 COVID-19 Vaccines, seeks collaboration with Nigeria

DHQ says repentant Boko Haram members won't be absorbed into Nigerian Army

All culprits must face justice - Lalong updates Buhari on Plateau killings

Defence Chief Irabor describes terrorist invasion of NDA as madness