NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja, said there were active weather systems currently observed over parts of Borno, Abuja, Kogi, Taraba and some parts of the southeast.

According to the weather outlook, there are chances of early morning thunderstorms to affect parts of Kano, Yobe, southern Borno, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Adamawa and Taraba on Tuesday.

“Thunderstorms are still expected over parts Borno, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Gombe, Zamfara and Bauchi during the afternoon and evening hours.

“There are prospects of morning rains over Nasarawa, Abuja, Plateau and Kogi, leaving other places in the central region in cloudy skies in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon and evening periods,’’ it said.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies across the inland cities of the south with chances of light to moderate rains over the southeast inland to affect parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Cross River in the morning hours.

The agency, however, envisaged the afternoon and evening to hold prospects of thunderstorms over a wider area of the entire inland cities.

It forecast, predominantly cloudy in the morning over the coastal cities with possibilities of morning rains over Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

It further forecast light to moderate rains over the stretch of the coastal belt during the afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies are expected over the Northern region in the morning of Wednesday with chances of thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Taraba.

“In the afternoon and evening period, few thunderstorms are expected over Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa and Adamawa while morning rains are likely over Niger, Abuja, Benue and Nasarawa as other places remain cloudy.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa and Kogi axis.

“The inland cities of the south should be predominantly cloudy in the morning while the entire region should watch out for rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours,’’ it said.

The agency predicted intermittent rains over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period.

According to the agency, morning thunderstorms are likely over parts of Jigawa, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Bauchi on Thursday with the rest of the region in cloudy skies during this period.

“Thunderstorms are expected over Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Katsina, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba while the north-western parts should be in cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The north-central cities are likely to be cloudy with prospects of overnight thunderstorms over Abuja, Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau in the morning.

“Later in the day, cloudy skies with thunderstorms are expected over the region.

“Moderate rains are anticipated over the southern region in the morning hours while the coast is expected to experience moderate rains in the afternoon and evening periods.’’