NiMet predicts thunderstorm, rains for Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains over Sokoto, Gusau, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi and Dutse during the morning hours on Monday.

NiMet made this known in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday.

It predicted chances of a few thunderstorms and rains over Maiduguri, Potiskum and Nguru axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency said that day and night temperature in the northern region would be in the ranges of 30 – 32 degree Celsius and 22 – 23 degree Celsius, respectively.

NiMet envisaged rains over Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi, Ibi, Lafia, Yola, Minna and Abuja during the morning hours.

It projected chances of thunderstorms and rains over Abuja, Lokoja, Jos, Makurdi, Lafia, Minna, Ilorin, Kogi and Taraba axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet said that day and night temperature in the central states would be in the range of 28 – 31 degree Celsius and 21 – 23 Celsius, respectively.

According to it, there are prospects of moderate rains over the southern region throughout the forecast period.

NiMet predicted that day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 28- 31 degree Celsius and 21 – 24 Celsius, respectively