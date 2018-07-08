Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorms for Monday

Weather Forecast NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorms for Monday

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 33 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Weather Forecast - NiMet play

Weather Forecast - NiMet

(Nigeria News)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy skies over the central states of the country on Monday morning with prospects of rains over Abuja, Bauchi, Gombe, Jos, Jalingo, Niger, Yola and Kaduna cities.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 33 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms were probable over the region in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted southern states would experience cloudy conditions over inland cities with intermittent rains over the coastal cities in the morning hours.

It also predicted prospects of thunderstorm and rains over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 32 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience thunderstorms with cloudy morning over Maiduguri, Nguru and Potiskum, with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over Maiduguri, Nguru, and Potiskum axis, while the entire region is likely to be cloudy.

“There are indications of increased cloudiness with prospects of intermittent rains and thunderstorms over the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet
2 Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Sarakibullet
3 NYSC What the law says about skipping mandatory schemebullet

Related Articles

JAMB FG approves N133m for acquisition of CBT facility to check leakages
Weather Forecast Most Nigerian cities to experience rains, thunderstorms on Friday – NiMet
Weather Forecast Cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Friday – NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains on Thursday
Weather Forecast Most Nigerian cities to experience rains on Monday – NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery, rainy activities on Friday
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery activities on Monday
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy, rain showers for Saturday
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy, dust haze on Saturday

Local

All the insults Buhari, Jonathan's aides threw at themselves
Farmer/Herder Conflict Presidency warns against fake news, inflammatory statements
Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has said that things have gotten worse under the administration of President Buhari.
Buhari President hails Thailand cave rescue
What Aisha Yesufu said on reported NYSC certificate forgery
Kemi Adeosun 5 things Aisha Yesufu tweeted about reported NYSC certificate forgery
Buhari's leadership no longer commands respect – Lamido
Buhari President’s leadership no longer commands respect – Lamido