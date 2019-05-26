NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Lokoja, Kaduna, Abuja, Jos, Mambilla Plateau and Markurdi later in the day.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Port-Harcourt and Northern Adamawa axis in the afternoon and evening period.

It further predicted that the northern region is expected to experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 41 and 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket in the morning.

“Thunderstorms are probable in the afternoon and evening period over most places with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are consistent moisture influxes into the country making the Northern and Central states to be in partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with probability of thunderstorms over some states in the region.

“Cloudy and thunderstorms conditions are probable over the Southern states in the next 72 hours,” NiMet predicted.