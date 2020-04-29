NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja, stated there had been continuous influx of moisture in the past couple of days culminating to increased cloudiness and thundery activities over most places in the country.

Also the influx of moisture is increasing, especially over the north and south, although with a little respite today (Tuesday) with isolated thunderstorms currently experienced over Jos and Kaduna axis.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected over the entire northern region during the morning hours on Wednesday with partly cloudy to sunny condition is expected to persist later in the day.

“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Kaduna, Yelwa, Gombe and Bauchi and over southern Borno and southern Yobe where increased cloudiness could lead to isolated thundery activities with little or no rainfall.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy atmosphere is expected in the morning over central region. There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms to affect parts of Jos, Abuja, Ilorin, Minna, parts of Nasarawa, Benue and Kogi states in the afternoon.“

The agency also forecast the inland cities of the south and the coastal cities to be cloudy.

It further forecast prospects of isolated thunderstorms within the inland areas such as parts of Enugu, Umuahia, Owerri, Abakaliki, Ondo and Ogun while the coastal cities expected to be under thunderstorms in the afternoon.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected in the morning hours of Thursday with the northernmost part of the region is expected to be partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The agency predicted parts of Kaduna, southern Gusau, Yelwa and Mambilla Plateau to experience isolated thunderstorms while isolated thundery activities are envisaged over southern Kano, southern Katsina, Gombe, Adamawa, and Jalingo.

NiMet envisaged partly cloudy to cloudy atmosphere in the morning over central part of the country and isolated thundery activities over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, FCT, Niger, Kwara and parts of Kogi states in the evening.

The agency predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over Abeokuta, Ibadan, Akure, Uyo, Calabar and environs of the inland cities of south and coastal cities in the morning with the rest of the cities in the regions to be cloudy.

It envisaged high chances of widespread of thunderstorms over inland cities of southwest and entire coastal cities while southeast inland areas especially parts of Enugu and Owerri expected to be under isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

“For Friday, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected over the northern region in the morning with chances of early morning isolated thunderstorms over Yelwa, southern Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau.

“Later in the afternoon, isolated thundery activities are anticipated over places like Dutse, Gombe, Bauchi, Yola, Kano, Gusau, Zaria, Kebbi and environs while rest of the cities in the region are expected to be under partly cloudy to cloudy conditions.

“In the central region, partly cloudy to cloudy atmosphere is to characterize the region in the morning,“ it said.

The agency said there are chances of isolated thundery activities over parts of Kogi and Nasarawa states later in the day, while isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Abuja, Kwara and Benue states.

The agency predicted cloudy atmosphere over the entire inland while the coastal cities such as Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Eket will have chances of isolated thunderstorms in the early hours of the day.

It further predicted little chance of thundery activities with little or no rainfall over the southwest inland later in the day while the prospects of isolated thunderstorms to be high over southeast inland and the coast.