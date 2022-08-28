NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, rains from Monday

According to the agency, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states later in the day.

“The North central region is expected to be cloudy with chances of rains over parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, rains are expected over parts of Benue, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau state.

The inland and coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy with prospects of morning rains over parts of Oyo, Cross River, Delta, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa state.

It forecast rains over most parts of Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa state later in the day.

The agency anticipated cloudy atmosphere over the North eastern region on Tuesday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the North western states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano and Kaduna during the morning hours.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are expected over most parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba state later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected to dominate the North central region during the morning hours. Later in the day, few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau state.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the inland and coastal cities of the South during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa state,“ it said.

The agency predicted cloudy atmosphere on Wednesday over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Kano state.

It forecast pockets of thunderstorms over most parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states later in the day.

“Cloudy morning is anticipated over the North central region with chances of rains over parts of Plateau

“In the afternoon and evening hours, moderate rains are expected over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue state.

“Rains are expected over parts of Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa state during the forecast period,“ it said.

According to the agency, the northern parts and North central region of the country are still at risk of floods and emergency agencies are expected to be at alert.