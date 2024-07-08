ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to NiMet, thunderstorms and intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire southern region later in the day.

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday.
NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday.

Recommended articles

NiMet weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast morning thunderstorms on Monday over parts of Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Kaduna states.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, and Jigawa states later in the day.

“In the North Central region, rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger states during the morning hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and Benue states.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River,” it said.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms and intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire southern region later in the day.

The agency envisaged partly cloudy conditions over the northern region of the country during the morning hours on Tuesday.

"Prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms expected over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the North Central region during the morning hours with prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Niger and Benue states.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River state,” it said.

The agency forecast afternoon/evening thunderstorms and intermittent rains over the entire southern region.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano and Zamfara states on Wednesday.

It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Jigawa, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, and Borno states later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Partly cloudy atmosphere is expected over the North Central in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states later in the day.

“Cloudy morning is expected over the southern region with prospects of thunderstorms and intermittent rains over the entire region during the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

The agency advised Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operation

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-shows

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-shows

NNPP NEC confirms Kwankwaso's expulsion, disbands NWC

NNPP NEC confirms Kwankwaso's expulsion, disbands NWC

NDLEA arrests couple, associate, recovers ₦2.1bn worth drug in Lagos

NDLEA arrests couple, associate, recovers ₦2.1bn worth drug in Lagos

BREAKING: ECOWAS re-elects Tinubu as chairman for another year

BREAKING: ECOWAS re-elects Tinubu as chairman for another year

Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso must unite to kick out Tinubu in 2027 - Ex-APC chieftain

Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso must unite to kick out Tinubu in 2027 - Ex-APC chieftain

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Sokoto Gov orders LG chairmen, others to return diverted ₦30m Sallah gifts

Sokoto Gov orders LG chairmen, others to return diverted ₦30m Sallah gifts

LASTMA impounds 9,370 vehicles for alleged traffic violations

LASTMA impounds 9,370 vehicles for alleged traffic violations

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court [AriseTV]

Kanu's case dismissed for lack of credible evidence on rights violation by FG, DSS

Anambra: Lawmaker empowers 200 widows, youths with sewing, grinding machines [NAN]

Anambra lawmaker fights poverty, empowers 200 widows, youths with grinding machines

Cholera patients [PremiumTimes]

Lawmaker wants Nigerians to treat cholera as seriously as COVID as disease kills 53

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

INEC will soon tell Nigerians 142 ways to improve future elections