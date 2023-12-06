ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Members of the public are advised to take necessary precautions as dust particles would be in suspension.

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday [Newsverge]
NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday [Newsverge]

Recommended articles

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja forecast sunny and hazy skies over the northern region with few patches of clouds over parts of Taraba state during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy skies are expected over the North central regions, with few patches of cloud over parts of Kwara, Kogi and Benue states throughout the forecast period.

Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine is envisaged over the inland states of the South and the coastal cities during the morning hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Edo, Ondo, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Delta states,” it said.

According to NiMet, dust haze is expected over the northern region during the forecast period on Thursday. According to it, sunny and hazy skies are expected over the North central region throughout the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the Inland states of the South and the coastal areas during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Edo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states,” it stated.

The agency anticipated dust haze over the northern region during the forecast period on Thursday. According to it, sunny and hazy skies are anticipated over the North central region within the forecast period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the Inland states of the South and the coastal cities during the morning hours.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Edo, Abia, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Delta states,” it added.

NiMet advised members of the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles would be in suspension. It further advised people with Asthma and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situations.

Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, the public is advised to take necessary safety precautions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during rainy season.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

Football meets innovation as TECNO's AFCON sponsorship announced in style

Football meets innovation as TECNO's AFCON sponsorship announced in style

NEF member demands resignation of army chiefs over bombing of Kaduna villagers

NEF member demands resignation of army chiefs over bombing of Kaduna villagers

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

House of Reps resolves to boost local capacity in oil and gas industry

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

UNICEF set to promote water supply, sanitation in Zamfara State

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Nigeria Immigration Service receives 9 repatriated Nigerians from stowaway attempt in The Gambia

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation