Nigerians should prepare for sunshine, haziness, thunderstorms this weekend

News Agency Of Nigeria

Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms.

NiMet forecasts 3 days of sunshine, haziness, thunderstorms [PRM]

NiMet's weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny skies on Friday with hazy conditions over the northern region.

It anticipated prospects of sunny skies with patches of clouds over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba throughout the forecast period.

According to it, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the North Central region throughout the forecast period with exception of Benue, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Kogi where thunderstorm is expected.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the southern parts of the country with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Osun, Ondo, Imo, Ebonyi, Oyo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Ado-Ekiti, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states later in the day.

"On Saturday, sunny skies in hazy conditions are expected over the northern region with prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Taraba throughout the forecast period.

"Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the North Central region throughout the forecast period with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue and Kogi.

"Also Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa in the afternoon/evening hours," it said.

According to it, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is expected over the southern parts of the country with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

NiMet envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Ado-Ekiti, Ebonyi, Imo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River later in the day.

The agency predicted sunny skies in hazy conditions on Sunday over the northern region throughout the forecast period. It forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

"Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is expected over the southern parts of the country with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Ogun, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River state during the afternoon/evening hours.

"The public is advised to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere. Individuals with respiratory ailments are to protect themselves as the current dusty weather condition is adverse to their health.

"Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions," it said.

NiMet also urged all airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports/alerts periodically from its office for effective planning for their operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria
