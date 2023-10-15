ADVERTISEMENT
NiMet forecasts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorm from Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency anticipated cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the North Central region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of the FCT and others.

NiMet forecasts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorm from Monday.
NiMet forecasts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorm from Monday. [PremiumTimes]

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged dust haze on Monday with a visibility range of 2km to 5km over Kano, Jigawa and Yobe with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba.

According to it, dust haze with a visibility range of 2km to 5km continues over Kano, Jigawa and Yobe with chances of isolated cloudiness over Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe and southern Borno later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected over the North Central region during the morning hours on Monday with prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Kogi and the FCT.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, the FCT, Kwara and Plateau.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the southern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Cross River, Bayelsa, Lagos and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours,’’ it stated.

The agency predicted thunderstorms with rains over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom later in the day.

NiMet envisaged sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region on Tuesday throughout the forecast period with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Borno.

The agency anticipated cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the North Central region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of the FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and Kogi.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, Kogi, the FCT and Kwara.

“Cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected over the southern region during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Edo, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Cross River and Lagos States,’’ it added.

On Wednesday, dust haze is anticipated over the northern parts of the country.

NiMet forecasted cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the North Central region during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Kwara, Nasarawa and the FCT.

It predicted cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the southern region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Imo, Abia, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, and avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms; citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions,’’ it cautioned.

It advised disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals to be proactive to avert the loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

NiMet equally urged all airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically for effective planning of their operations.

