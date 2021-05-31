NIMC says 56 million Nigerians have registered for NIN

The event which held virtually was in line with the Digital Economy agenda 2020 to 2030 and President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of fighting corruption, transforming the economy and ensuring security.

The projects launched were the National Policy on Virtual Engagements in the Federal Public Institutions, ECC Akure, Ondo State and Digital Economy Centre (DEC), Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State.

Others are DEC, Delta State University, Abraka and DEC, Government Secondary School, Rigasa (Main), Kaduna State.

“As of today NIMC has been able to register 56 million Nigerians with their NIN and that has been possible since Dr Isa Pantami took over as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in October 2020.