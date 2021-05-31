RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NIMC says 56 million Nigerians have registered for NIN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has so far registered 56 million Nigerians with their National Identity Number (NIN).

NIMC says 56 million Nigerians have registered for NIN. (Plustv)
NIMC staff have stopped NIN enrolment. (Plustv) Pulse Nigeria

The Director-General of NIMC, Prof Aziz Aliyu, said this on Monday at the batch 10 launching of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) projects for Digital Economy.

The event which held virtually was in line with the Digital Economy agenda 2020 to 2030 and President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of fighting corruption, transforming the economy and ensuring security.

The projects launched were the National Policy on Virtual Engagements in the Federal Public Institutions, ECC Akure, Ondo State and Digital Economy Centre (DEC), Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State.

Others are DEC, Delta State University, Abraka and DEC, Government Secondary School, Rigasa (Main), Kaduna State.

“As of today NIMC has been able to register 56 million Nigerians with their NIN and that has been possible since Dr Isa Pantami took over as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in October 2020.

“We register at least two million Nigerians monthly which is a good effort toward the digital economy agenda,’’ he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

