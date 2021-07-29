RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NIMC has registered 60m Nigerians for NIN – Official

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Identity Management Commission says 60 million Nigerians have been so far captured on the National Identity Database (NIDB).

NIMC has registered 60m Nigerians for NIN – Official. (Plustv)
This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of NIMC, Mr Kayode Adegoke in Abuja on Thursday.

“This feat couldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of all stakeholders including the general public.

“The transformational value of a robust and inclusive foundational ID system in today’s world cannot be overstated.

“As a commission, we’re committed to keeping this momentum of scaling up and speeding up issuance of the National Identity Number (NIN) nationwide for better identification, authentication and improved service delivery,’’ he said.

Adegoke said that NIN is the Primary Identification number for all citizens and legal residents.

He commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy for his invaluable leadership and to all their stakeholders and partners in progress.

NIMC has registered 60m Nigerians for NIN – Official

