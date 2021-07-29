NIMC has registered 60m Nigerians for NIN – Official

“This feat couldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of all stakeholders including the general public.

“The transformational value of a robust and inclusive foundational ID system in today’s world cannot be overstated.

“As a commission, we’re committed to keeping this momentum of scaling up and speeding up issuance of the National Identity Number (NIN) nationwide for better identification, authentication and improved service delivery,’’ he said.

Adegoke said that NIN is the Primary Identification number for all citizens and legal residents.