NIMASA board appoints 3 directors, promotes 469 others

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the appointment of three new Directors.

NIMASA Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh. [Thisday]
The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

The new directors are Mr Otonye Obom, Captain Sunday Umoren and Mr Kazir Musa.

Jamoh said the directors were promoted along with 18 Deputy Directors and 20 Assistant Directors.

He added that 431 other staff were elevated to their next grade levels.

Jamoh stated that their promotions were ratified at a meeting of the Governing Board of the Agency held at the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos.

Jamoh also congratulated the promoted members of staff and charged them to remain committed to the Agency’s vision of making Nigeria great through sustainable harnessing of its huge maritime potential.

“Congratulations to the 472 staff of the Agency whose promotions have been ratified by the NIMASA Governing Board.

“It is my expectation that this development will serve as a morale booster as you collectively rededicate yourselves to the delivery of our core mandates”.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring staff welfare is at the forefront in order to encourage the hard work and dedication that our staff are known for is maintained and built upon going forward.

“Suffice to say that the promotional exercise was rigorous to ensure our high standards are maintained,” he said.

Jamoh said that the management would continue to ensure that staff promotions were conducted as duly as part of its commitment to human capacity development in the Agency.

He said that such promotions would also ensure positive contributions to the nation’s economic diversification drive.

“The Governing Board enjoined the newly promoted staff to be more dedicated to their duties, as promotions come with added responsibilities,” he said.

The promotion is the third under the Jamoh-led management since he assumed office in March 2020.

