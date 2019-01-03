Niger's defence ministry has disclosed that troops killed more than 280 Boko Haram terrorists in a matter of days during a recent offensive.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, the terrorists were killed in land and air raids near the southeast border Niger shares with Nigeria in an offensive that started on December 28, 2018.

Air strikes and ground troops carried out the operations that took place on the islands of Lake Chad and along the Komadougou Yobe river.

Eight canoes, two rocket launchers, assault weapons, ammunition and vehicles were recovered by the Army with no casualties recorded.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Niger is part of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a combined multinational formation from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria that is charged with bringing an end to Boko Haram's insurgency.