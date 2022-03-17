RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria’s vote against Russia at UN strengthens friendship, says Ukraine

As the Russia- Ukraine war entered its 22nd day, the Ukrainian government lauded Nigeria for condemning and voting against the Russian invasion at the recently held United Nations General Assembly.

The Defence Attaché at the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria, Colonel Andrii Vasyliev, told reporters that the Ukrainian government and the people country were happy with Nigeria and other countries that voted in her support at the global event.

According to Vasyliev, the votes have enabled Ukraine to distinguish between its friends and foes.

He stated that the war “is a cynical invasion and the Russian Armed Forces have been using very vile tactics, breaking all rules and committing grave breaches of international humanitarian law since February 21.

The envoy continued: “Thousands of civilians have been killed by Russian missiles and artillery, thousands of homes have been destroyed, schools and hospitals have also been destroyed. These are the basic arguments for the whole world to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine.

He added that the aggression was a war against the entire world, democracy, fundamental human rights and peace in the world.

Vasyliev insisted that Ukrainians would continue to demonstrate courage in defending their motherland and democratic values.

He, therefore, called on the international community to keep pressure on Russia till the crisis ends to save innocent civilians who have been victims.

