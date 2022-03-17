Nigeria’s vote against Russia at UN strengthens friendship, says Ukraine

According to Vasyliev, the votes have enabled Ukraine to distinguish between its friends and foes.

He stated that the war “is a cynical invasion and the Russian Armed Forces have been using very vile tactics, breaking all rules and committing grave breaches of international humanitarian law since February 21.”

The envoy continued: “Thousands of civilians have been killed by Russian missiles and artillery, thousands of homes have been destroyed, schools and hospitals have also been destroyed. These are the basic arguments for the whole world to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

He added that the aggression was a war against the entire world, democracy, fundamental human rights and peace in the world.

Vasyliev insisted that Ukrainians would continue to demonstrate courage in defending their motherland and democratic values.