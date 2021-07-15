RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

See the 5 countries Super Tucano aircraft will pass through before landing in Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says that the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the U.S. enroute Nigeria.

Nigeria's Super Tucano attack aircraft. [Instagram/buharisallau]
Nigeria's Super Tucano attack aircraft. [Instagram/buharisallau]

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

According to Gabkwet, the six aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries, which include Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving in Nigeria towards the end of July.

The director noted that the official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of NAF is being planned at a later date in August.

He said that his office remained open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.

The A-29 Super Tucano is designed and built for the counter-insurgency mission in Nigeria.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army denies releasing over 1000 ex-Boko Haram fighters to Borno Govt

Yobe gov signs Executive Order to introduce Cattle Tax

N11.5bn fraud: You have case to answer, court tells Alao-Akala, others

Stop asking EFCC to help you recover debts - Bawa cautions Nigerians

Senate approves Buhari’s request for $8.325m, €490m external loans

See the 5 countries Super Tucano aircraft will pass through before landing in Nigeria

FG inaugurates Nigerian, Russian joint committee on atomic energy commission

COVID-19: NAFDAC approves Moderna, Sputnik V vaccines for use in Nigeria

Northern governors sing Buhari's praises on railway development