Nigeria's security is broken - Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said the Nigeria's security architecture is broken.

Following the  reports of killings in Gandi, Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Atiku said the country's security architecture needs a reset.

Vanguard had reported that some bandits attacked villages around Gandi in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing an unspecified number of people.

Atiku's reaction is coming hours after he registered fear in the alleged attack on the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, 24 hours after a rally by the state's opposition party, All Progressive Congress.

ALSO READ: Atiku Abubakar condemns alleged police attack on Fayose

Atiku Abubakar eyeing President Buhari's seat

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has  shown interest in the seat of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since he quit the ruling party, APC, for the opposition party, PDP, Atiku had consistently condemned condemned attack on Nigerians and violence in different states.

In recent time, Atiku condemned the alleged police attack on Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state.

Atiku, in a post on Twitter, said “I am appalled at the images coming out of Ekiti. The Federal Government should ensure that everything is done to preserve our hard-earned democracy.”

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

