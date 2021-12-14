RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The debt increased by N2.540 trillion between July and September.

Nigeria's debt profile has risen to worrying heights under President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Nigeria's debt profile has risen to worrying heights under President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Nigeria's total public debt has risen to N38.005 trillion (US$92.626 billion) as of September 30, 2021, the Debt Management Office (DMO) announced on Tuesday, December 14.

Recommended articles

The figure includes the total external and domestic debts of the Federal Government, all 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The debt increased by N2.540 trillion between July and September, largely due to the US$4 billion Eurobonds issued by the government in September 2021.

DMO said, "The issuance of the USD4 billion Eurobonds has brought significant benefits to the economy by increasing the level of Nigeria's External Reserves, thereby supporting the Naira Exchange Rate and providing necessary capital to enable the Federal Government finance various projects in the Budget.

"The triple tranche USD4 billion Eurobond, issued in September 2021, was for the implementation of the New External Borrowing of USD6.18 billion in the 2021 Appropriation Act."

Nigeria's debt portfolio has skyrocketed under President Muhammadu Buhari, rising from N12.12 trillion in June 2015, a month after he assumed office.

He told Nigerians in October to stop worrying about the debt pile which he said is within sustainable limits, but he has also been campaigning at global events for debt relief and cancellation.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Buhari pledges to support ECOWAS Parliament's direct elections campaign

Buhari pledges to support ECOWAS Parliament's direct elections campaign

Fayemi needs worthy successor like me, says Senator Bamidele

Fayemi needs worthy successor like me, says Senator Bamidele

Masari briefs Buhari on security challenges in Katsina

Masari briefs Buhari on security challenges in Katsina

Atiku wants northerners to 'wake up' and face insecurity crisis

Atiku wants northerners to 'wake up' and face insecurity crisis

Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee for anti-open grazing law

Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee for anti-open grazing law

UK scraps red list, lifts travel ban on Nigeria after 10 days

UK scraps red list, lifts travel ban on Nigeria after 10 days

You've crossed the lines, DSS warns sponsors of kidnapping, banditry

You've crossed the lines, DSS warns sponsors of kidnapping, banditry

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)