“Nigeria’s problems keep getting worse because we do not pray fervently. We must pray for our country and its leaders,” Koce said at the inauguration of new executive officers to pilot the affairs of the Church in the next six years.

“Christians must pray more. We should not be tired of begging God to intervene in our situation. God knows what we are going through, but we must pray for grace and mercy,” he said.

Koce charged Christians to be dedicated to their duties towards the growth and development of the Church, urging them to shun evil and embrace righteousness.

He said that Nigerians could only attract God’s blessings if they kept their hearts pure and free of wickedness.

The new Church officials included Elder Festus Adamu, Secretary, Ishaku Yakubu, Welfare, Paul Sunday, Works officer and Naroka Bako, officer in charge of Christian Education.

Also inaugurated was Philip Ayuba, Evangelism Leader, and Fali Dama, Marriage Counsellor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Sunday service featured communion service, praise and worship songs.