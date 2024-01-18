Nigeria’s non-oil export stood at 6.685m metric tonnes in 2023- NEPC

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, said this on Thursday, in Abuja, during the presentation of the non-oil export performance for the year 2023.

Ayeni said this continued increase in the volume of the nation's non-oil exports, reaffirms the widely held assertion that the sector held the key to the revitalisation of the country’s economy.

“An increase in the volume and value of exportable goods and services and the repatriation of export proceeds will enhance foreign exchange inflow into the country.

“It will also help to stabilise the value of the Nigerian Naira.

“For this reason, my management team and I have resolved to double our efforts towards playing our part in repositioning the sector for sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” she said.

The executive director however acknowledged a decline in monetary terms of our export from about 4.8 billion dollars in 2022 to 4.5 billion dollars in 2023.

Ayeni listed the factors responsible for the decline including political instability in many exportable countries, rejection of some of our products, and exchange rate, among others.

She therefore expressed the council’s commitment to tackle most of these challenges to ensure the growth of the sector in the shortest possible time.

“This aligns with the Industrial Revitalisation Agenda of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“For job creation, poverty alleviation and economic growth, development and diversification.

“Considering that one of the major challenges facing exporters is the issue of export rejection, the Council is already addressing the issues.

“By collaborating with relevant authorities to create awareness, build capacity in the area of good agricultural practices, labelling and packaging and ensure adherence to quality and standards of our exports in the global market,” she said.

On products exported, the NEPC boss said 273 different products were reported to have been exported in the period under review ranging from manufactured, semi-processed, solid minerals to agricultural commodities.

She said this figure reflected a notable increase of approximately 28.04 per cent compared to the preceding year.

Ayeni said the Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs), listed some among the top 20 products exported in 2023 including Urea, Cocoa Beans, Sesame Seed, Soya Beans/meal, Cashew Nuts/Kernels, Aluminum Ingots, and Hibiscus Flower.

” The top commodities in terms of total exported products were Urea/Fertilizer, which accounted for 20.10 per cent while Cocoa Beans came second at 13.19 per cent.

“Sesame Seeds took the third position at 9.03 per cent, and there were quite a number of other exportable products that contributed significantly to this huge volume of exports recorded in 2023.

” So many exportable products and their derivatives such as wheat, bran. Lithium, ore, and sorghum are progressively gaining prominence as the demand for these products in the global market continues to increase.

” While their contributions are still in the process of attaining significant levels, their regular inclusion on the export table suggests a growing presence in the export landscape,” Ayeni said.

The executive director said that the top 20 exporting companies in Nigeria, Indorama-Eleme Fertilizer, and Chemical Limited took the lead with 524,327,305.66 dollars in value.

Ayeni said Dangote Fertilizer Limited recorded the second-highest value of 383,071,252.58 dollars, respectively, adding that other companies also made significant contributions in that space.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Nigeria’s non-oil products penetrated markets across 124 countries in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Africa.

Thirteen member countries of ECOWAS (excluding Cape Verde) actively imported Nigerian products with 1,145 exporting companies actively exporting Nigeria’s products in the year 2023.

