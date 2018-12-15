Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria's military suspends UNICEF until further notice

Nigeria's military suspends UNICEF until further notice. Find out why

UNICEF is accused of training selected persons for illegal activities in Maiduguri, therefore threatening th efforts of Nigeria's military in battling terrorism in Boko Haram's base.

Nigeria's military suspends UNICEF until further notice. Find out why play

The Nigerian military aid that the United Nations children's agency had held workshops in the northeast city of Maiduguri training people for "clandestine" activities that are "sabotaging" counterterrorism efforts

(AFP/File)

Nigeria's military has suspended the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) from operating in the country.

This is reportedly as a result of UNICEF's involvement "training selected persons for clandestine activities."

Due to this the international aid organization has been asked to stand down until further notice. The New York Times (NYT) confirms this in a report published on Friday, December 14, 2018.

In a statement captured by NYT, the Nigerian military insists that UNICEF has "abdicated its primary duty of catering for the wellbeing of children and the vulnerable."

ALSO READ: UNICEF hails release of 833 children in Maiduguri

The body is accused of carrying out its covert mission in Maiduguri, the base of terrorists Boko Haram.

Onyema Nwachukwu, reportedly a spokesperson for the Nigerian military made the allegation in the report by NYT.

The incident according to the rep has threatened the efforts of the armed force in countering terrorism in addition to a report accusing soldiers of abusing human rights.

AFP News however confirms that suspension has been lifted on the same day it was imposed. In its report Nwachukwu notes that the quick change in decision occurred after a meeting with UNICEF who has been advised to inform the military about any of its activities particularly when it concerns the training of personnel.

"During the meeting, the Theatre Command admonished the representatives of the organisation to desist from activities inimical to Nigeria's national security and capable of undermining the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency.

"The Command also urged UNICEF representatives to ensure they share information with relevant authorities whenever induction or training of new staff is being conducted in the theatre."

