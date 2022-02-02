Nigeria's leprosy cases drop from 7,827 to 2,000 in 6 years – Minister

According to him, the day is been celebrated every last Sunday of January to create awareness and mobilise support for leprosy control.

“This day provides us an opportunity to focus on an ancient disease that has caused a lot of misery to humans.

“It will also help us to update stakeholders on future plans as well as monitor our progress towards achieving targets set in Global Leprosy Strategy and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),’’ he said.

Ehanire said that leprosy was a mildly infectious disease caused by a slow multiplying bacillus, Mycobacterium leprae with incubation period of about five years.

He said that symptoms could take as long as 20 years to appear.

Ehanire said that the disease mainly affects the skin, peripheral nerves, mucosa of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes.

“Leprosy is transmitted via droplets, from the nose and mouth, during close and frequent contacts with untreated cases.

“Untreated leprosy could lead to life-long disabilities affecting the skin, nerves, limbs and eyes,’’ he said

The minister noted that leprosy was still a public health problem in Nigeria, as the country was among the few countries in the world that are still reporting greater than 1,000 new leprosy cases annually.

According to him, under the report of the 2015 National Leprosy review, 18 states in the federation are still endemic for leprosy, although anecdotal evidence suggests pockets of leprosy endemicity in almost every state of the federation.

He said that in 2020, Nigeria notified 1,508 new leprosy cases.

Ehanire said that a five-year trend of newly notified leprosy cases showed multi-bacillary (infectious type) leprosy proportion of over 90 per cent and proportion visible deformity of more than 13 per cent.

He said that it also showed a child proportion of over 6 per cent.

Ehanire said that there was notable achievements of the ministry through the National TB, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (NTBLCP) with the support of partners since inception.

He said that more than 33,000 leprosy patients both adults and children have been treated successfully from 2009 till date.

“Nigeria was among the countries that attained the World Health Organisation (WHO) elimination target of less than 1 leprosy case per 10,000 populations at the National level in the year 2000,’’ Ehanire said.

He said that all the 774 local government areas in the country has at least one multi-drug therapy (MDT) clinic for management of Leprosy patients, with 25 referral and rehabilitation centers for leprosy patients nation-wide.

“The National TB, Leprosy and Buruli ulcer Training Centre (NTBLTC), Zaria, was established to undertake human resource development as it relates to TB, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer (BU) control.

“Others are the establishment of a functioning Integration, Dignity and Economic Advancement (IDEA), the umbrella body for persons affected by leprosy at the national and sub-national levels.

“Uninterrupted supply of leprosy medicines (multi-drug therapy) since inception of the programe and implementation of Single Dose Rifampicin as Post Exposure Prophylaxis for preventive measures,’’ he said.

According to him, as good as these achievements may seem, Nigeria’s leprosy control efforts have been bedeviled with a number of challenges.

He said the challenges are stigma and discrimination against persons affected and their families still a major challenge in Nigeria.

The minister said that people have myth about the disease, that it was highly contagious, hereditary and heaven’s punishment with attendant consequences like loss of income and homes.

He said that the fear of rejection by family and friends make individuals to be scared of seeking early care if they suspect leprosy.

“Stigma and discrimination discourages integration of persons affected back to their communities even after they have been cured.

“Although annual leprosy case notification in Nigeria has dropped below 3000 cases, anecdotal evidence suggests the drop is partly due to dwindling skills in leprosy management.

“As well as reduced interest in leprosy control among health care practitioners,’’ he said.

According to him, this assertion is further reinforced by the high multi-bacillary and childhood leprosy proportions recorded in Nigeria in recent years.

He said that a more worrisome trend was the high number of notified leprosy cases with visible deformity, which was at 15 per cent.

The minister said the progress so far was not very encouraging as it does not show the expected progress towards ending leprosy in Nigeria, but rather calls for more accelerated response and innovative ways of combating the disease.

Ehanire said the ministry was collaborating with relevant ministries, departments and agencies to ensure full implementation of the recently enacted “Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act at both the national and sub-national levels.

“We will sustain engagement of professional associations and regulatory bodies with a view of mainstreaming leprosy control in the curriculum of pre-service and post-graduate health institutions.

“Ensuring full implementation of the recently developed case management NTDs plan and scale up of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for contacts of leprosy patients.

“Strengthen socio-behavioural change communication on Leprosy through strategic engagement with the press and training and re-training of general health care workers through online platforms, continuing medical education programmes as well as seminars/conferences.

“Improving annual budgetary provisions for leprosy at the national and state levels.

“Sustained engagement of corporate organisations and donors to support Leprosy control,’’ he said.

Ehanire said that early detection and complete treatment with implementation of Multidrug Therapy (MDT) remain the fundamental principles of leprosy control hence the continued need for a concerted response from all stakeholders.

He however assured that leprosy was curable and the treatment is free.

According to him, early reporting significantly reduces the chance of having deformities and post-exposure prophylaxis is currently available for contacts of Leprosy patients.

He therefore called on the media to help propagate the information and to educate the public to stop stigma and discrimination of people affected by leprosy.