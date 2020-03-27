Nigeria's Lassa fever death toll has risen to 176 in 2020, according to the latest situation report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

While the nation continues to worry about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Lassa fever infections have been recorded in 27 states across 125 Local Government Areas in Nigeria between January 1 and March 22.

A total number of 932 cases have been recorded with a case fatality rate of 18.9%.

The number of suspected and confirmed cases between January and March 2020 has significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019 when 119 deaths were recorded. The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years.

932 cases have been recorded in 2020 [NCDC]

Ondo has recorded the highest number of deaths with 43, followed by Edo with 39, Taraba with 21, and Ebonyi with 15.

Other states affected are Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Delta, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, and Sokoto.

Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo have recorded confirmed cases, but zero deaths during the course of the year.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated to coordinate response activities across states.