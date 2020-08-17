The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 12.82% (year-on-year) in July 2020.

The increase is 0.26% points higher than the 12.56% recorded in June 2020, according to a report published on Monday, August 17.

July's headline inflation is the highest since 13.34% was recorded in March 2018, and is the 11th straight month that inflation consistently rose.

On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.25% in July, an increase of 0.04% from the previous month.

The urban inflation rate increased to 13.40% (year-on-year) and 1.27% (month-on-month), while the rural inflation rate increased to 12.28% (year-on-year) and 1.23% (month-on-month).

The CPI measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed by people for day-to-day living [NBS]

The NBS also pegged food inflation at 15.48%, also the highest since 16.08% was recorded in March 2018.

The highest food inflation was recorded in Kogi (20.09%), Sokoto (19.28%), and Plateau (18.05%), while Adamawa (13.37%), Abia (13.33%), and Lagos (13.13%) recorded the slowest rise.

The rise was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fruits, oils and fats, and fish, according to the NBS.

The core inflation, which accounts for the prices of all items except the prices of volatile agricultural produce, dropped by 0.03% to 10.10% in July.

"The highest increases were recorded in prices of Medical services, passenger transport by air, pharmaceutical products, hospital services, passenger transport by road, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, paramedical services and vehicle spare parts," the NBS said.

10,534 respondents spread across the country usually provide price data for regularly priced market items of 740 goods and services.