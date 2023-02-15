ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.82% as cash crisis persists

Ima Elijah

This news breaks amid uncertainties being faced by Nigerians due to the scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes.

January 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.47 per cent points when compared to December 2022 inflation rate
January 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.47 per cent points when compared to December 2022 inflation rate

In a chain of economy related events, Nigeria’s January inflation figure rose from 21.34 per cent in December to 21.82 per cent in January, according to National Bureau of Statistics, NBS recent data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The difference: Looking at the trend, it said the January 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.47 per cent points when compared to December 2022 inflation rate.

What was inflation rate in January 2022?: Headline inflation rate was 6.22% points higher compared to the rate recorded in January 2022, which was 15.60%.

Why the increase?: The contributions of items on a class basis to the increase in the headline index are Bread and Cereal (21.67%), Actual and Imputed Rent (7.74%), Potatoes, Yam and Tuber (6.06%), Vegetable (5.44%), and Meat (4.78%).

What you should know: According to the figure, on average, the general price level was 0.15% higher relative to December 2022. The percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months ending January 2023 over the average for the previous twelve months was 19.36%, showing a 2.49% increase compared to 16.87% recorded in January 2022.

Meanwhile: This news breaks amid uncertainties being faced by Nigerians due to the scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes.

Streching the cash crisis longer, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has hit pause on the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) until Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to hear the consolidated suits filed by 10 states against the CBN and federal government.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

How cancelled results affect elections

How cancelled results affect elections

BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.82% as cash crisis persists

BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.82% as cash crisis persists

Why Emefiele is unsuitable to lead CBN – Akeredolu

Why Emefiele is unsuitable to lead CBN – Akeredolu

BREAKING: Supreme Court presses pause on CBN's Naira swap case until Feb 22!

BREAKING: Supreme Court presses pause on CBN's Naira swap case until Feb 22!

UNICAL suspends 4 medical staff over 'lack of empathy' in student's death

UNICAL suspends 4 medical staff over 'lack of empathy' in student's death

CBN's Naira redesign a weapon against Tinubu's presidential ambition – Garba

CBN's Naira redesign a weapon against Tinubu's presidential ambition – Garba

PDP: G5 group not dead, just taking a mic-drop moment to brainstorm – Wike

PDP: G5 group not dead, just taking a mic-drop moment to brainstorm – Wike

2023 Elections: Vote massively for Tinubu – Lagos Speaker

2023 Elections: Vote massively for Tinubu – Lagos Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline