After the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) reported a cut in gas supply, Nigeria’s electricity generation is said to have dropped by 312 megawatts on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

The NGC the cut in gas supply followed the maintenance works it was carrying out on the pipeline supplying gas to Egbin, Omotosho, Olorunsogo and Papalanto power stations, which are the four key power plants in the country.

This development according to the gas supply company has resulted in a reduced power generation in the national grid from about 3,231 MW last Wednesday to 2,919MW.

Recall that the Transmission Company of Nigeria also reportedly a cut in electricity generation from about 4,338.9 MW as at April 20 due to a system collapse.

Premium Times reports that the Nigeria electricity system operator, an arm of the TCN, noted that the collapse was the sixth recorded since the year began.

TCN also explained that a leakage discovered on the Escravos-Lagos pipeline system was responsible for the cut in gas supply, adding that the leakage forced a total shutdown of the four power generating plants.

Speaking on the incident, the General Manager Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said Omotosho and Olorunsogo power stations had been out of operation before leakage issue started, adding that the NGC has tried to repair the leakage on the gas pipeline to restore normal gas supply to the affected power plants. Premium Times reports.

She said; “At the moment, repairs have been completed and the pipeline is currently being pressurised prior to the resumption of gas supply to the affected power stations,”

However, in order to make up for the reduced supply, Mbah said TCN has been compelled to divert about 312MW electricity load from the Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line.