Nigeria's first female Vice Chancellor, Alele-Williams is dead

Alele Williams, who was also the first female Nigerian to bag a doctorate degree passed on at the of 89.

Though there hasn't been official confirmation by the deceased's family, Premium Times reported that the retired professor died on Friday, March 25, 2022.

University of Benin where Alele-Williams had served as a Vice Chancellor has also yet to confirm the development, but a Queen’s College official, where the deceased was an alumnae, broke the news.

Other sources in the school who chose to remain anonymous also confirmed her passing.

Meanwhile, a WhatsApp message shared on Queen’s College’s WhatsApp platforms reads in part, “We lost a Great Queen’s College Old Girl Today. An amazon And a legend- Professor Grace Alele-Williams, first Female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian University ( UNIBEN).”

Born on December 16, 1935 in Warri, in the present day Delta state, Mrs Alele-Williams was an educationist who made history by becoming the first Nigerian female VC at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State.