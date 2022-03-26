RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria's first female Vice Chancellor, Alele-Williams is dead

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Grace Alele-Williams was an educationist who made history by becoming the first Nigerian female Vice Chancellor.

Nigeria's first female Vice Chancellor, Alele-Williams is dead
Nigeria's first female Vice Chancellor, Alele-Williams is dead

Professor Grace Alele-Williams, Nigeria's first female university Vice Chancellor, is dead.

Recommended articles

Alele Williams, who was also the first female Nigerian to bag a doctorate degree passed on at the of 89.

Though there hasn't been official confirmation by the deceased's family, Premium Times reported that the retired professor died on Friday, March 25, 2022.

University of Benin where Alele-Williams had served as a Vice Chancellor has also yet to confirm the development, but a Queen’s College official, where the deceased was an alumnae, broke the news.

Other sources in the school who chose to remain anonymous also confirmed her passing.

Meanwhile, a WhatsApp message shared on Queen’s College’s WhatsApp platforms reads in part, “We lost a Great Queen’s College Old Girl Today. An amazon And a legend- Professor Grace Alele-Williams, first Female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian University ( UNIBEN).”

Born on December 16, 1935 in Warri, in the present day Delta state, Mrs Alele-Williams was an educationist who made history by becoming the first Nigerian female VC at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State.

She attended Government School, Warri; Queen’s College, Lagos and the University College, Ibadan, now University of Ibadan.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

19 Yoruba Nation agitators flee Nigeria after granted bail

19 Yoruba Nation agitators flee Nigeria after granted bail

Nigeria's first female Vice Chancellor, Alele-Williams is dead

Nigeria's first female Vice Chancellor, Alele-Williams is dead

Massive infrastructural development differentiates APC from PDP – Fashola

Massive infrastructural development differentiates APC from PDP – Fashola

Paris Club debt: Court dismisses 36 governors’ $418m suit against FG

Paris Club debt: Court dismisses 36 governors’ $418m suit against FG

Stop Monday sit-at-home, Soludo tells Anambra market leaders

Stop Monday sit-at-home, Soludo tells Anambra market leaders

Police parade officer who harassed motorist over tinted-glass permit

Police parade officer who harassed motorist over tinted-glass permit

Soldier arrested for allegedly killing 7 civilians, injuring 16 others in Borno

Soldier arrested for allegedly killing 7 civilians, injuring 16 others in Borno

Bola Tinubu colloquium to discuss new world order, good governance

Bola Tinubu colloquium to discuss new world order, good governance

PDP asks court to declare APC convention illegal

PDP asks court to declare APC convention illegal

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages