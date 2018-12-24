Nigeria’s first female PhD holder, Sophie Oluwole is dead.

According to The Cable, her death was confirmed by the dean of the faculty of arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Muyiwa Falaiye.

Falaiye said that the octogenarian died on Sunday, December 23, 2018 after a prolonged illness.

The revered Professor of Philosophy was born in Igbara-oke, Ondo state in 1935.

Oluwole studied history, geography and philosophy in UNILAG, and bagged her doctorate degree in 1984.

According to Vanguard, the philosopher published so many books where she presented her case that African philosophy was in existence before western philosophy.

Oluwole, who was popularly known as Mamalawo was a renowned Yoruba philosophical thinker.

She was a professor at UNILAG, where she lectured on African Philosophy between 2002 and 2008.