Nigeria’s election reassuring to Africa, outgoing Rwandan envoy says

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president and the High Commissioner discussed bilateral accomplishments in the area of aviation, with Rwanda Airline operating eight weekly flights to Lagos and five to Abuja.

Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi.
Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja, said the High Commissioner made this known when he called on President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Saturday, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Nigeria.

According to him, he is happy for Nigeria for the way the elections went, at the same time congratulating President Buhari for being at the helm, saying that he is going back to his country with a high sense of fulfillment after his eight-year duty tour.

Kamanzi stated that he would be departing the country, ”having registered assurances that Nigeria is a friendly country” and in the full expectation that his successor will build on his work here.

The outgoing High Commissioner thanked Nigerian government officials for creating a true spirit of mutual cooperation, without any artificial barriers that enabled him to make a success of his duty tour in Nigeria.

President Buhari congratulated the outgoing diplomat on his very successful tour of duty and spoke about a range of issues and the substantial progress made in the Nigeria-Rwanda relationship over the past eight years.

The president and the High Commissioner discussed bilateral accomplishments in the area of aviation, with Rwanda Airline operating eight weekly flights to Lagos and five to Abuja.

He noted the progress so far achieved towards a Nigeria-Rwanda Joint Commission which had been signed and soon will be inaugurated.

Buhari also acknowledged the uncommon coincidence of the High Commissioner and himself coming in eight years ago and leaving at about the same time.

“You saw us come in and you are about to see us leave. When we came, the Northeast was a big problem.

”The lake Chad was much affected by climate change and the neighboring regions were experiencing turbulence,” he said.

The president added that he was pleased with the progress made in normalizing the situation in the area, especially at this time when, according to him, “there is a very active governor” in Borno.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria's election reassuring to Africa, outgoing Rwandan envoy says

