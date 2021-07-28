Nigeria’s education system, one of the best in the world – Educationist

He noted that the quality of the country’s education system had, over the years, positioned its citizens to be relevant, particularly outside the country.

“Nigeria’s education system is one of the best. If you are a Nigerian and you go to countries like Canada and USA, you get job faster than other nationals.

“This is because most of the people we are competing with there are either Chinese or Indians.

"No doubt, they have their brilliance, but most of them don’t go to the university in their countries.

“When people are running down Nigeria’s education system, I feel it is because they don’t know what the quality is.

"We have the quality but unfortunately, we are not doing it the right way at home,” Aladesemipe said.

He noted that Nigeria could become a hub for job globally, adding: “We just need little more efforts and organisation from the top.

“Canada doesn’t have people to work for it. Likewise, USA is looking for best brains. So if they can go to China, they can equally come to Nigeria.

“Hardly will you see any company where a Nigerian will allow a Chinese or an Indian to be his boss abroad.

“But, at home here, their technicians will be our bosses. So there is a misplacement of priority,” he added.

According to Aladesemipe, many African nationals claim to be Nigerians abroad owing to the brilliant showing of many Nigerians.

He urged the Federal Government to help facilitate loans for the over 35,000 private schools in the country through banks at one digit interest rate.

According to him, every private school should be able to access the funds allocated to cater for every child, as budgeted by each state.

He said that government should allow parents to take their children to whatever school they desired and ensure that the fund budgeted for each child was paid to the school.

This, the educationist said, would bring down the cost of training a child, adding that this was the standard practice, particularly in most developed countries.

“It will also reduce the number of out-of-school children, which are in their millions in the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three best graduating students: Jomiloju Agboola, Oluwatise Ajayi and Rereloluwa Uansohia were given awards.

In an interview with NAN, Ajayi appreciated God and his parents for the successes recorded.