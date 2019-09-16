Rep. Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker, Nigeria’s House of Representatives, has been sworn in as a new Member of the ECOWAS Parliament during the Second Extra Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Monrovia, Liberia.

The Media and Communications Unit of the ECOWAS Parliament made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the newly sworn in MP replaced the former 1st Deputy Speaker, Mr Yusuf Lasun, who lost his seat at the Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

“In a unanimous agreement among Nigeria Delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, as well as other members, the ECOWAS Parliament has on this day Sept. 16, 2019 sworn in Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament,” it stated.