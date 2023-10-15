ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria’s debt sustainable, improved revenues imperative – Wale Edun

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the minister, the more revenue you have the more affordable debt servicing will be.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

Recommended articles

Edun said this on Saturday in Marrakech, on the sidelines of the ongoing World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings.

Edun, who, however, agreed that the country’s debt service revenue was on the high side, said that the response to that was to improve both oil and non-oil revenue.

“Also, we have spent time meeting oil producers and encouraging them to invest further in production, to boost revenue as oil prices are relatively high.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Bola Tinubu has also inaugurated a fiscal policy and tax reforms committee that is already working on improving revenue generation.

“The committee has a target of moving the country from under 10 per cent tax to GDP to 18 per cent within a year. That is also a way of dealing with debt servicing, ” he said.

According to the minister, the more revenue you have the more affordable debt servicing will be.

“The world we are in now is a world of high-interest rates. Debt is becoming unaffordable,” he said.

He said that with the courageous steps that the Nigerian government under Tinubu had taken, the country was at the forefront of attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that would further boost revenue generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is more to be done, but Nigeria is on the right path, taking the right decisions for the economy to recover and attract FDIs, and also achieve inclusivity of women and youths.

“These are painful reforms, but there is a set of interventions being rolled out to cushion their effects and improve the well-being of Nigerians,” Edun said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno residents storm rail terminus to protest NRC’s removal of coaches

Borno residents storm rail terminus to protest NRC’s removal of coaches

Tinubu 'reinstates' sacked Postmaster General of NIPOST

Tinubu 'reinstates' sacked Postmaster General of NIPOST

Bayelsa teachers threaten indefinite strike over ₦30,000 minimum wage

Bayelsa teachers threaten indefinite strike over ₦30,000 minimum wage

NDLEA detains 2 wanted drug barons, others for ingesting 175 wraps of heroin

NDLEA detains 2 wanted drug barons, others for ingesting 175 wraps of heroin

We'll neutralise hostilities against us - Yahaya Bello assures Kogi APC

We'll neutralise hostilities against us - Yahaya Bello assures Kogi APC

FG to establish Biomedical Engineering programme to address deficit - Pate

FG to establish Biomedical Engineering programme to address deficit - Pate

Biden talks with Netanyahu and Abbas about protecting civilians in Gaza

Biden talks with Netanyahu and Abbas about protecting civilians in Gaza

Only good leaders, followers can solve Nigeria’s problems – Lagos pastor

Only good leaders, followers can solve Nigeria’s problems – Lagos pastor

APC will win Bayelsa guber poll in spite of court’s judgment – Campaign council

APC will win Bayelsa guber poll in spite of court’s judgment – Campaign council

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State