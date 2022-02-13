The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported on Sunday that two states and the FCT recorded the new infections and a death.
Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infection declines to 8 new cases
COVID-19 infections in Nigeria rose to a total of 253,978 cases on Saturday when the country recorded eight new cases.
Recommended articles
FCT recorded four cases; Rivers recorded three cases, while Kaduna State recorded one case, it added.
It stated also that Nigeria’s current active cases stood at 20,514 since 230,323 of those infected had been treated and discharged, adding that six victims were discharged from isolation centres on Saturday.
COVID-19 has also claimed the lives of 3,141 victims, the NCDC added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng