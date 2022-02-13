RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infection declines to 8 new cases

COVID-19 infections in Nigeria rose to a total of 253,978 cases on Saturday when the country recorded eight new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported on Sunday that two states and the FCT recorded the new infections and a death.

FCT recorded four cases; Rivers recorded three cases, while Kaduna State recorded one case, it added.

It stated also that Nigeria’s current active cases stood at 20,514 since 230,323 of those infected had been treated and discharged, adding that six victims were discharged from isolation centres on Saturday.

COVID-19 has also claimed the lives of 3,141 victims, the NCDC added.

Nigeria's daily COVID-19 infection declines to 8 new cases

