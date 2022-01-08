RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surge with 814 new infections

COVID-19: NCDC says Delta variant still dominant strain in Nigeria. [Instagram/NCDC]
COVID-19: NCDC says Delta variant still dominant strain in Nigeria. [Instagram/NCDC]

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surged on Friday with the country recording 814 new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via it’s verified website on Saturday, said the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 814 cases represent an increase of 23 when compared with the 791 cases reported on Jan. 6.

It said that with the five confirmed deaths from COVID-19 complications on Friday, the country’s death toll had jumped to 3,070.

The NCDC disclosed that 323 recoveries were made on Jan. 4, adding that 217,832 Nigerians had been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, while over 25,000 people were still down with the virus.

The agency stated that Lagos State logged the highest number of infections with 310 cases, followed by Rivers with 126 and Taraba, 76 cases.

The other cases recorded are: FCT-74, Ondo-68, Gombe-35, Kaduna-27, Oyo-20, Delta-17, Kwara-12, Ekiti State-11, Bauchi State-9 and Edo-8, respectively.

The health agency noted that Friday’s report included 76 backlog cases reported in Taraba on Dec. 21, (6), 24 (5), 29 (36), 30 (12) and Jan. 2 (7) and 4 (10).

It also said the report included 27 cases and 75 recoveries in Kaduna State on Jan. 6, while 71 discharges in the FCT were 70 community discharges.

The agency said 13 recoveries reported for Taraba were backlogs for Dec. 29, adding that one death reported for Kaduna State was for Jan. 6.

With the additional infection as at Friday, the country had confirmed a total of 247,009 infections.

The agency said that 3,863,081 people had been tested for the virus.

