RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria's Coronavirus cases have reached 164,000

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,000.

Nigeria's Coronavirus cases have reached 164,000. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

Pulse Nigeria

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The centre said said that the new infections were registered in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said Lagos topped the list with 19 cases, followed by FCT 15, Adamawa 12, Akwa Ibom 10, Cross River nine, Rivers six, Ogun six, Kano five, Kaduna four and Osun three.

The agency said no death was recorded on Wednesday.

It added that 45 people were discharged from various isolation centres across the country, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

The agency noted that the number of people who tested positive to COVID-19 rose to 164,000 out of which 154,270 recovered and were discharged.

The centre said 1,803,177 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

It added that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operational Centre, activated at Level III, has continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

Zamfara Governor’s wife secures employment for 20 members of Miyetti Allah

United States launches $3million food security challenge in Nigeria

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

2021 UTME: JAMB says candidates no longer need e-mail address for registration