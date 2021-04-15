Nigeria's Coronavirus cases have reached 164,000

The centre said said that the new infections were registered in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said Lagos topped the list with 19 cases, followed by FCT 15, Adamawa 12, Akwa Ibom 10, Cross River nine, Rivers six, Ogun six, Kano five, Kaduna four and Osun three.

The agency said no death was recorded on Wednesday.

It added that 45 people were discharged from various isolation centres across the country, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

The agency noted that the number of people who tested positive to COVID-19 rose to 164,000 out of which 154,270 recovered and were discharged.

The centre said 1,803,177 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.