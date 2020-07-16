Nigeria has recorded 643 new Coronavirus infections on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, bringing the total cases of the virus to 34,259.

Announcing the new cases via its website, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said six more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the country on Wednesday This brings the total number of confirmed fatalities to 760.

The NCDC’s updates showed that 13, 999 coronavirus patients have so far been discharged and released from treatment centres across the country.

The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states with Lagos recording the highest number of cases as usual (230), followed by Oyo with 69 cases.

Other states with new cases are; FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), and Ekiti (1).