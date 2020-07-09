Nigeria has now recorded over 30,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic following the confirmation of 460 new cases on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The bulk of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC’s updates on Wednesday, 150 new cases were recorded in the city, followed by Rivers and Oyo states, where 49 and 43 more cases were detected respectively.

The NCDC also confirmed 38 new cases in Delta, 26 in Abuja, 20 each in Kano and Anambra states, 18 in Plateau, 14 in Edo, 13 each in Enugu and Bayelsa, 12 in Osun and 10 in Kwara state.

Eight cases were confirmed in Borno, Seven in Ogun, six in Kaduna and four in Imo state. While three cases each were detected in Bauchi and Gombe, two more were confirmed in Niger and one recorded in Adamawa state.

With the new cases announced on Wednesday, the total of confirmed cases in Lagos has risen to 11,670. While the FCT comes second with 2,348 cases.

The NCDC’s updates also showed that 15 more deaths were recorded as coronavirus-deaths in the country increased from 669 to 684.

As stated in the report, 265 patients, who recovered from the virus on Wednesday, have bee discharged. This brings the total of discharged cases in Nigeria to 12,373.