Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases surpass 9,000

The public health agency noted that the new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 164,993.

The agency said that the 81 new COVID-19 infections were registered in 11 states across the country.

“The 81 new cases were reported from 11 states: Lagos-26, Enugu-13, Ogun-8, Rivers-6, Kano-6, Kaduna-5, Plateau-5, Akwa Ibom-4, Delta-3, FCT-3 and Edo-2.

“Lagos had the highest figure on Wednesday with 26 new cases followed by Enugu and Ogun with 13 and 8 new cases respectively,” it stated .

It noted that no one patient succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, that had already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.

According to it, the number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined with only two deaths recorded in the last 15 days.

The public health institute said that nine people were discharged on Wednesday after testing negative to the virus, adding that this brings the total number of discharged persons after successful treatment to 155,021.

The NCDC stated that since the pandemic broke out in the country in February 2020, the nation had carried out 1,912,628 million tests in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.