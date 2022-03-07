RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians will not be used as mercenaries in Russia-Ukraine war – FG

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government declared on Monday in Abuja that it would not fold its arms and allow any Nigerian to be used or be recruited as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine.

Geoffrey-Onyeama (PUNCH)
Geoffrey-Onyeama (PUNCH)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this known in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli.

Recommended articles

“The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to an alleged on-going registration of Nigerian volunteers into the fighting force of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the embassy to verify the speculation.

“The Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation, but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its on-going conflict with Russia.

“Furthermore, the embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters.

“It, therefore, dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting one thousand dollars from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.

“As a responsible member of the international community and consistent with our obligations under international laws, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world.

“It will not tolerate the recruitment, in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world.

“The Federal Government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility,’’ the ministry stated.

It noted that Nigeria’s decision not to allow the use or the recruitment of its citizens as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world is in line with international laws.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK accuses Russia of targeting Ukraine's communications infrastructure

UK accuses Russia of targeting Ukraine's communications infrastructure

Enugu: Group kicks against zoning of 2023 governorship slot

Enugu: Group kicks against zoning of 2023 governorship slot

Nigerians will not be used as mercenaries in Russia-Ukraine war – FG

Nigerians will not be used as mercenaries in Russia-Ukraine war – FG

2023: Tambuwal is clear with his vision for Nigeria — Group

2023: Tambuwal is clear with his vision for Nigeria — Group

Nigeria should apologize to the Igbos - Sowore

Nigeria should apologize to the Igbos - Sowore

Abba Kyari pleads not guilty to drug charges

Abba Kyari pleads not guilty to drug charges

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

Gender equality bills would have improved quality of life, says Monalisa Stephen

Gender equality bills would have improved quality of life, says Monalisa Stephen

Ukrainian army says Russia preparing to storm Kiev

Ukrainian army says Russia preparing to storm Kiev

Trending

Extradition: Former AIG advises FG to strengthen security around Abba Kyari to prevent elimination

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Photo by Ayanfe Olarinde on Unsplash