Nigerians will need NIN to travel on trains from May- NRC

Authors:

Ima Elijah

All Nigerians intending to travel by rail should get their NIN ready.

Abuja-Kaduna train service generates N100m monthly – NRC [The News Nigeria]

The National Identity Number (NIN) will become a mandatory requirement for all train passengers in Nigeria from May, 2022.

As a result, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria, advised that all Nigerians intending to travel by rail should get their NIN ready.

The commission disclosed in Abuja on Thursday, April 14, 2022, that the NIN would be needed to enhance the profiling of passengers, which he said would also enhance the safety and security of rail users.

This move may be connected to the recent terror attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train, where many passengers were killed and injured, with hundreds yet displaced – purportedly abducted by the yet-unidentified suspected terrorists.

The NRC suspended the Abuja-Kaduna route following a March 28 daring attack by terrorists.

Okhiria said the security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure the rescue and release of all abductees, noting that 362 passengers and 20 crew members were aboard the train when it was plundered.

Okhiria added that as part of security measures in forestalling future occurrences, the NRC had re-railed the last rolling stock affected in the attack.

This means that all the 14 de-railed rolling stock (11 coaches, two rescue coaches and one locomotive engine on the rescue train) have all been re-railed – from the incident site to our stations at Idu, Abuja and Rigasa, Kaduna.

Intensive track repair work continues at the site. An advanced level of track repairs has been achieved and hopefully, it will be rounded off in 10 days,’’ he explained.

The NRC expressed its profound gratitude to security agencies for the continued support, especially for the security cover availed its officials and staff at the incident site.

