Nigerians will experience dust haze for the next 3 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerians are advised to use face mask where possible.

Dust particles are in suspension (image used for illustration) [EnviroNews Nigeria]
Dust particles are in suspension (image used for illustration) [EnviroNews Nigeria]

NiMet's weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted moderate dust haze on Wednesday with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km over the North.

It envisaged dust haze over the North central and the inland of the South and patches of cloud in a hazy atmosphere over the coastal cities of the country throughout the forecast period.

"On Thursday, moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km and localised horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 metres is anticipated over the North throughout the forecast period.

"Moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km is anticipated over the Northcentral and the Inland of the South.

"Hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud is expected over parts of the coastal region of the country throughout the forecast period," it said.

According to NiMet, thick dust haze is expected over the Northern region on Friday throughout the forecast period.

It anticipated moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km over the North Central region and the Inland of the South.

"The coastal belt of the country is anticipated to be in a hazy atmosphere with few clouds throughout the forecast period."

NiMeT warned, "Dust particles are in suspension; use face mask where possible. People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

"Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at night. Special attention should be paid to your skin, eyes and lips. Moisturise your skin and lips as much as possible."

NiMet advised airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

