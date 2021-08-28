Nigerians to pay more for electricity as DisCos get approval to increase tariff

This is coming following a directive by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariff.

In a letter titled; “Tariff Increase Notification”, the NERC gave the electricity distrubutors in the country the leverage to charge a service-based tariff.

A document from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, with reference number 023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021 shows that the tariff would increase between N42.44 to 58.94 depending on their class, TheNation reports.

The electricity distribution company has reportedly informed its customers on the decision of upward tariff adjustment effective from 1st September 2021.

Also, in a document signed by the Eko DisCo, the company’s General Manager, Loss Reduction, Olumide Anthony-Jerome said, “This is to officially notify you that there will be an increase in electricity tariff with effect from 1st September 2021. This increase is as a result of nationwide mandate to implement the Service Based Tariff approved by our regulator NERC”