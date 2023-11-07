Nigerians to monitor, track federal projects in real-time via new technology

The minister made this statement during a meeting with senior media editors and executives in Abuja on Monday, November 06, 2023, according to a statement released by Deputy Director of Press, Suleiman Haruna, on Tuesday, November 07.

Speaking about the recently concluded retreat for ministers and senior government officials, the minister highlighted the government's commitment to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He revealed that President Tinubu had directed the deployment of cutting-edge digital technology to empower Nigerians to monitor and track federal government projects across the country.

As a result, the Presidential Delivery Tracker was reactivated to facilitate this initiative.

Idris urged the media to support this move by delivering objective, factual, and balanced news coverage. He emphasised the government's dedication to providing accurate and timely information for the benefit of all Nigerians.

"Report what is accurate and leave what is in doubt; don’t report what is not factual. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Democrat, and he is willing to provide you with all the information you so require. Let’s focus on those things that are important for our development as a nation and leave out fake news, disinformation, and all those things that create chaos,” the minister urged.

Addressing the issue of national security, Idris called on the media to support the government's efforts by highlighting the gains made by security agencies in the fight against insurgency.

He stressed that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens and visitors, having invested significantly in the training and re-training of security personnel, acquiring necessary arms and ammunition, and deploying appropriate intelligence to counter insurgent plans.

"The bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, pirates, etc., are waging not only a physical battle but also a psychological one, trying to undermine our faith and confidence in our security agencies. As media leaders, we must be very careful not to play into their hands through reporting what might be misleading, sensational, or that undermines the morale of our security personnel,” he cautioned.

Idris also appealed to foreign nationals not to issue unnecessary travel advisories that could raise false security alarms in the country, discouraging investors and adversely affecting the economy.

Regarding the recent reduction in oil subsidies, the minister assured Nigerians that the government is taking measures to alleviate the impact.

With the passage of a supplementary budget of ₦2.17 trillion by the National Assembly, the necessary liquidity for critical interventions will be available to reflate the economy.

Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is working on implementing a sustained mass reorientation campaign to promote unity, patriotism, and positive cultural values among Nigerians.

