Nigerians to experience thunderstorms, rains nationwide for 3 days from Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

NiMet advised the residents to avoid flood-prone areas as there is a high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi,

Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba state in the northern region during the Monday morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States.

“Intermittent rains are expected over parts of Benue, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi and Kwara States during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, localised rains are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger and Nasarawa states.

“Isolated rains are expected over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and cross river States during the morning hours,” it said.

According to NiMet, localised rains are anticipated over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ondo, Anambra, Osun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Edo States later in the day.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States during the morning period on Tuesday.

It later envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno, Sokoto, Taraba, Kebbi, Kano and Jigawa States.

“Intermittent rains are expected over parts of the Benue, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue, Kwara and Nasarawa states.

“Intermittent rains are expected over parts of Edo, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, intermittent rains are expected over the entire Southern region,” it said.

For Wednesday, it said thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kebbi, Bauchi, Sokoto, Borno and Katsina states during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Adamawa, Kano and Taraba states.

“Morning rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Niger States,” it said.

According to NiMet, isolated thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of the Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger states later in the day.

It predicted cloudy skies over the southern region during morning hours with prospects of moderate rains over parts of Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Imo, Edo, Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River States later in the day.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

“Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities. Public and Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said

