Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has announced a free train ride from Lagos to Ibadan.

Announcing this on Twitter on Saturday, November 30, 2019, the minister said the take-off point will be from Iju in Lagos, adding that the free the rides will run until March, 2020.

Ameachi advised Nigerians to take advantage of the rides during the festive periods.

He tweeted, “Our free rides on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line will begin today and run through March, 2020,” he tweeted.

“Commuters on that route can take advantage of it and save on transportation during the festive season and beyond. Let’s ride to the #NextLevel.”

Earlier, the minister had assured Nigerians that Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line would be completed latest April 2020.

Amaechi gave this assurance while speaking to newsmen at the end of the project inspection tour onboard the train from Iju to Ibadan.

The minister, who noted that the Lagos axis of the project had been challenging due to urbanisation, said that the contractor had made significant improvement in the construction of stations.