Nigerians should expect dust haze, thunderstorms for the next 3 days

NiMet's Weather Outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted dust haze with visibility range of 1km to 3km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1, 000m was anticipated over the northern region on Monday.

"There is prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state later in the day. Thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Niger states in the morning while visibility values are expected to be between 2km to 5 km over the North Central states due to the dust in suspension.

"Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and Benue states in the afternoon and evening.

"Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Delta and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours," it said.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms with rains over parts of Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Imo Oyo, Imo, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Lagos States later in the day.

The agency said that moderate dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m was expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

It forecasted hazy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the North Central region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory and Benue.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Benue and Kwara states later in the day.

"Cloudy morning is expected over the Southern region with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ogun, Edo, Oyo, Delta, Osun, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states," it said.

NiMet anticipated moderate dust haze on Wednesday with visibility range of 2km to 5km over the North throughout the forecast period.

It predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over North central region during the morning hours.

"In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue and Nasarawa states. Cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are anticipated over the Southern region in the morning hours.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa states," it said.

The agency said that moderate to heavy rainfall can lead to flash floods. The public was advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

It advised citizens to take necessary safety precautions as strong winds were likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms.

"Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.