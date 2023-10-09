ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians should expect dust haze, thunderstorms for the next 3 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

NIMET warns that strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms.

NIMET has cautioned Nigerians to take necessary safety precautions [Microsoft Teams]
NIMET has cautioned Nigerians to take necessary safety precautions [Microsoft Teams]

Recommended articles

NiMet's Weather Outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted dust haze with visibility range of 1km to 3km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1, 000m was anticipated over the northern region on Monday.

"There is prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state later in the day. Thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Niger states in the morning while visibility values are expected to be between 2km to 5 km over the North Central states due to the dust in suspension.

"Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and Benue states in the afternoon and evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Delta and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours," it said.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms with rains over parts of Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Imo Oyo, Imo, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Lagos States later in the day.

The agency said that moderate dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m was expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

It forecasted hazy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the North Central region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory and Benue.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Benue and Kwara states later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Cloudy morning is expected over the Southern region with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ogun, Edo, Oyo, Delta, Osun, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states," it said.

NiMet anticipated moderate dust haze on Wednesday with visibility range of 2km to 5km over the North throughout the forecast period.

It predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over North central region during the morning hours.

"In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue and Nasarawa states. Cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are anticipated over the Southern region in the morning hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa states," it said.

The agency said that moderate to heavy rainfall can lead to flash floods. The public was advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

It advised citizens to take necessary safety precautions as strong winds were likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms.

"Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

"All airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations," it said

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Compared to 2022, FRSC data shows 23.1% reduction in road accidents in 2023

Compared to 2022, FRSC data shows 23.1% reduction in road accidents in 2023

Former minister Solomon Dalung says Buhari now lives in regret

Former minister Solomon Dalung says Buhari now lives in regret

Nigerians should expect dust haze, thunderstorms for the next 3 days

Nigerians should expect dust haze, thunderstorms for the next 3 days

Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of Jankara, Bombata markets due to flooding crisis

Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of Jankara, Bombata markets due to flooding crisis

Lawmaker begs corps members to be patriotic and stop changing postings

Lawmaker begs corps members to be patriotic and stop changing postings

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Presidency twists facts to confuse Nigerians about Tinubu's certificate - Atiku

Presidency twists facts to confuse Nigerians about Tinubu's certificate - Atiku

Adhere to Islamic injunctions in conducting funeral, Lai Mohammed urges Muslims

Adhere to Islamic injunctions in conducting funeral, Lai Mohammed urges Muslims

Free education policy still in operation in Lagos –Commissioner

Free education policy still in operation in Lagos –Commissioner

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu