Nigerians should consider a female president – Obasanjo

The statement was made during the 5th edition of the Egba Dialect Debate and Choral Competition for Secondary Schools in Ogun state.

Obasanjo emphasised the importance of gender equality in nation-building, stating that relying solely on one gender would limit progress. He highlighted that both genders have valuable experiences to offer, with the only biological difference being the ability of females to bear children.

The former president firmly expressed his belief that there is no inherent obstacle preventing a female from becoming the president of Nigeria.

Deputy Governor Naimot Salako-Oyedele of Ogun state also expressed concern over the underrepresentation of women in governance. She revealed that out of 236 councillors in Ogun state, only 18 are female.

Furthermore, among the 20 chairmen, only two are women, and out of the 26 seats in the House of Assembly, only two are occupied by females.